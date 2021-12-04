Brokerages Set AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Price Target at $14.33

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AXTI shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of AXT in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AXT in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXT in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AXT in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,128,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AXT in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,221,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AXT by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AXT by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AXTI traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.86. 184,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,227. AXT has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $15.84. The company has a market capitalization of $336.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.35.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.10 million. AXT had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 10.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AXT will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

