Brokerages Set AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) Price Target at $9.50

Shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities lowered AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital lowered AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on AcuityAds from C$21.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on AcuityAds in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AcuityAds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATY. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter worth $31,513,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AcuityAds in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,981,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,704,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,150,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AcuityAds in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,057,000. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATY stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.23. 292,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,611. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.34. AcuityAds has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $26.17. The stock has a market cap of $195.87 million and a P/E ratio of 17.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. AcuityAds had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 10.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AcuityAds will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

