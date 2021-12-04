Brokerages Expect Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $589.61 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) will post $589.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Saia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $602.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $581.30 million. Saia reported sales of $476.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Saia will report full year sales of $2.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.51. Saia had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $272.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $366.00 to $363.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Saia from $153.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Saia from $280.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.93.

SAIA stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $318.67. 206,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,852. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.49. Saia has a one year low of $171.16 and a one year high of $365.50. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $346,702.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total value of $397,406.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,591 shares of company stock valued at $884,873 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Saia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Saia by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Saia by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Saia by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

