Brokerages Expect Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) will post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Riskified’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Riskified will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.33). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Riskified.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.32.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RSKD. Truist initiated coverage on Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Riskified from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Riskified from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Riskified from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Riskified presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.88.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Riskified in the third quarter worth about $124,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Riskified in the third quarter worth about $179,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Riskified in the third quarter worth about $231,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Riskified in the third quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Riskified in the third quarter worth about $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Riskified stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.48. 1,131,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,145. Riskified has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $40.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.63.

About Riskified

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

