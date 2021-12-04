Brokerages Expect Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $897.04 Million

Brokerages expect Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) to post $897.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nielsen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $903.00 million and the lowest is $894.00 million. Nielsen reported sales of $1.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full year sales of $3.50 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.24 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NLSN. Citigroup lowered their price target on Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

Shares of Nielsen stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $19.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,404,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,603,968. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.41. Nielsen has a 52-week low of $17.03 and a 52-week high of $28.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.01%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLSN. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nielsen by 4.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Nielsen in the first quarter valued at $285,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Nielsen by 544.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 11,647 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nielsen in the first quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

