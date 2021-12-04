Brokerages Expect Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.53 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) to post sales of $8.53 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Lennar’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.54 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.53 billion. Lennar posted sales of $6.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Lennar will report full-year sales of $27.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.19 billion to $27.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $32.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.87 billion to $33.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.39.

Shares of NYSE LEN traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,265,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,845. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 10.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.51. Lennar has a twelve month low of $71.23 and a twelve month high of $114.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 10,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,091 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

