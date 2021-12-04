Brokerages Expect Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.90 Million

Analysts predict that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) will post $60.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.50 million and the highest is $61.30 million. Inspired Entertainment posted sales of $71.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full-year sales of $202.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $202.40 million to $203.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $272.15 million, with estimates ranging from $268.50 million to $275.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Inspired Entertainment.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.37. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Inspired Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,109,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,384,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,241,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $417,000. 77.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INSE opened at $11.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $276.98 million, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average of $12.04. Inspired Entertainment has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $15.81.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

