Brokerages Expect Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.80 Billion

Analysts expect Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to post sales of $2.80 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Crown’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.85 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.76 billion. Crown posted sales of $2.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown will report full-year sales of $11.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.61 billion to $11.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $12.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.69 billion to $12.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Crown.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.06. Crown had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on CCK. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Crown during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Crown by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Crown by 340.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 97,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,459,000 after purchasing an additional 75,341 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Crown by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,130,000 after purchasing an additional 15,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Crown by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CCK traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.24. 1,021,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,200. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.17. Crown has a 52 week low of $85.65 and a 52 week high of $114.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Crown’s payout ratio is presently 18.06%.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

