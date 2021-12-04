Brokerages Expect Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.52 Million

Equities analysts expect Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) to report sales of $66.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clearwater Analytics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $66.36 million to $66.70 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics will report full-year sales of $248.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $248.52 million to $249.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $296.04 million, with estimates ranging from $293.68 million to $297.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Clearwater Analytics.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $64.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.89 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.89.

Shares of NYSE CWAN traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.30. 728,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,197. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.97. Clearwater Analytics has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $27.68.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 130,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.40 per share, for a total transaction of $2,923,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 639,044 shares of company stock worth $14,306,970.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. 10.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

