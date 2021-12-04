Brokerages Expect Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) Will Announce Earnings of $2.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) to post earnings per share of $2.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Bath & Body Works’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.36 and the lowest is $2.17. Bath & Body Works reported earnings per share of $3.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will report full-year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $4.59. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $5.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bath & Body Works.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 211.22% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BBWI shares. Argus upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.93.

In other news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $400,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,113,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,101,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,332,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,702,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BBWI traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.96. 1,967,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,862,783. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.52. Bath & Body Works has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.58%.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bath & Body Works (BBWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.