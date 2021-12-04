Brokerages Expect Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $738.98 Million

Equities research analysts expect Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) to report $738.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Avaya’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $743.00 million and the lowest is $735.92 million. Avaya reported sales of $743.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Avaya will report full-year sales of $3.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Avaya.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 79.31%. The company had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Avaya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Avaya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Avaya from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.91.

Shares of NYSE AVYA traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,393,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,499. Avaya has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $34.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.78 and a beta of 1.49.

In other Avaya news, CEO James M. Chirico sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $1,070,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Kevin Speed sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $200,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,578,350. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avaya during the 1st quarter worth $20,120,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 24,764 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Avaya during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 13,264 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 1,271.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 21,293 shares during the period.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets, and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud, or as a hybrid solution.

