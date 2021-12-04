Brokerages Expect Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) to Post $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) will announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s earnings. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.44 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 80.15% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $13.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.30. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 66.82 and a current ratio of 66.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

In other news, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $231,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,496,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,213,000 after purchasing an additional 512,404 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,591,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,833,000 after acquiring an additional 119,623 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,449,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,327,000 after acquiring an additional 143,358 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,982,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,626,000 after acquiring an additional 124,136 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,653,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,368,000 after acquiring an additional 13,204 shares during the period. 59.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.