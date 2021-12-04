Brokerages Expect Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) will report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.23. Accel Entertainment reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Accel Entertainment.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 33.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACEL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.08.

In related news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 10,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $132,911.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 5,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $65,984.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 295,697 shares of company stock valued at $3,759,515 over the last ninety days. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 179,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 3,026.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 187,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACEL opened at $12.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average of $12.13. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 1.19. Accel Entertainment has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $14.10.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

