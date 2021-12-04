Brokerages Anticipate U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) to report earnings of $0.68 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.70. U.S. Physical Therapy reported earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full-year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on USPH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Sidoti raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USPH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USPH traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.63. 419,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,417. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52 week low of $84.43 and a 52 week high of $143.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.14%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

