Brokerages Anticipate U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) to report earnings of $0.68 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.70. U.S. Physical Therapy reported earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.
On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full-year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover U.S. Physical Therapy.
U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USPH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:USPH traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.63. 419,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,417. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52 week low of $84.43 and a 52 week high of $143.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.44.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.14%.
U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.
Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.