Brokerages Anticipate Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Radware’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Radware reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radware will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.81. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Radware.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Radware had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $73.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RDWR shares. Oppenheimer downgraded Radware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Radware by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 14,337 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Radware during the 3rd quarter worth about $931,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Radware by 162.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 131,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 81,203 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Radware in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,279,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Radware by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 418,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,119,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RDWR stock opened at $29.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.94. Radware has a fifty-two week low of $24.93 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

