Brokerages Anticipate Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $690.29 Million

Equities analysts expect Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) to post $690.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Primerica’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $712.44 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $668.14 million. Primerica reported sales of $594.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primerica will report full year sales of $2.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $3.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Primerica.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $693.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. Primerica’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Primerica from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.83.

Shares of PRI stock traded down $1.81 on Monday, reaching $146.67. 91,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,986. Primerica has a 52 week low of $128.84 and a 52 week high of $179.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.85.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $275.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.06%.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total value of $647,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $521,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,390,985 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Primerica by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,500,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,926,000 after purchasing an additional 595,992 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Primerica by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,140,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,109,000 after purchasing an additional 130,160 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,914,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Primerica by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,500,000 after purchasing an additional 109,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Primerica by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 627,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,055,000 after purchasing an additional 100,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

