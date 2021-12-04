Brokerages Anticipate Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.10 Billion

Equities analysts expect Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) to report $6.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Moderna’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $7.08 billion. Moderna posted sales of $570.75 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 968.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moderna will report full-year sales of $17.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.37 billion to $20.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $20.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.26 billion to $22.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Moderna.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

MRNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.93.

Shares of MRNA traded up $5.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $306.72. The stock had a trading volume of 12,689,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,453,718. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.25. The firm has a market cap of $124.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.62, for a total value of $1,598,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.91, for a total transaction of $2,969,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 426,250 shares of company stock worth $145,105,835. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Moderna by 10.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1.1% during the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4.7% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 5.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 13.6% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

