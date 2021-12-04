Brokerages Anticipate Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) to Announce -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.27). Hyatt Hotels reported earnings of ($1.77) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 93.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full-year earnings of ($3.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.16) to ($2.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.31 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.48) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital raised Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.03.

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 849 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $71,400.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 6,220.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 31.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 39.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of H traded down $2.93 on Friday, reaching $80.37. 851,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,142. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.10. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $65.44 and a 52-week high of $94.92.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

