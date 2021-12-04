Brokerages Anticipate Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $268.17 Million

Equities analysts expect Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) to report $268.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Agiliti’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $265.70 million to $271.90 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agiliti will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Agiliti.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AGTI. Zacks Investment Research cut Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

In other news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $343,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott A. Christensen sold 19,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $476,692.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 128,175 shares of company stock valued at $2,845,236.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGTI opened at $20.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Agiliti has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $26.36.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

