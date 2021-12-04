Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.89.

BHF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHF. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1,133.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 333,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,207,000 after buying an additional 306,860 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 13.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,962,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,392,000 after purchasing an additional 238,058 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,212,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 8.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,501,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,925,000 after purchasing an additional 193,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,770,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $48.97. 564,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,934. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.49. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $32.88 and a one year high of $56.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.56.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $2.89. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 712.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 19.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.