Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

BRDG has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

Shares of NYSE:BRDG opened at $19.99 on Thursday. Bridge Investment Group has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $23.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 79.90% and a return on equity of 57.52%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $963,000.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile

