Brian Slepko Sells 30,991 Shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Brian Slepko sold 30,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $192,454.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brian Slepko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 30th, Brian Slepko sold 26,996 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total transaction of $179,253.44.

NASDAQ:RMNI opened at $6.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $521.61 million, a PE ratio of -19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.64. Rimini Street, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.02.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Rimini Street by 273.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,905,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,400 shares during the period. Conifer Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Rimini Street in the third quarter worth $11,569,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Rimini Street in the third quarter worth $10,882,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rimini Street by 79.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,366,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,604 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in Rimini Street by 163.6% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,074,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after acquiring an additional 666,812 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMNI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Rimini Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rimini Street has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

