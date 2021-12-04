Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have commented on BNTGY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays started coverage on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, November 1st.

OTCMKTS BNTGY opened at $17.07 on Wednesday. Brenntag has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.51 and its 200 day moving average is $19.11.

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

