BP (LON:BP) Upgraded to Buy by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BP (LON:BP) to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has GBX 404 ($5.28) price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 320 ($4.18).

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BP. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BP from GBX 342 ($4.47) to GBX 388 ($5.07) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BP from GBX 530 ($6.92) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BP currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 399.20 ($5.22).

Get BP alerts:

LON BP opened at GBX 340.85 ($4.45) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £67.68 billion and a PE ratio of 13.60. BP has a one year low of GBX 244 ($3.19) and a one year high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 343.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 320.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. BP’s payout ratio is currently 66.39%.

In other news, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 354 ($4.63) per share, for a total transaction of £371.70 ($485.63). Also, insider Bernard Looney acquired 90 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 344 ($4.49) per share, for a total transaction of £309.60 ($404.49). Insiders have purchased a total of 322 shares of company stock worth $105,595 over the last 90 days.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.