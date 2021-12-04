Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the October 31st total of 3,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.56.

BYD stock opened at $59.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.27. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Boyd Gaming has a 12 month low of $40.17 and a 12 month high of $71.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $843.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.74 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The business’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,013,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,488,000 after buying an additional 41,412 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

