BOX (NYSE:BOX) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

BOX (NYSE:BOX) had its price target lifted by Craig Hallum from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BOX. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BOX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of BOX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Shares of BOX opened at $25.79 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.04 and its 200 day moving average is $24.73. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 64.04%. The company had revenue of $224.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BOX will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $72,098.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $353,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,182,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,904,611. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,848 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in BOX in the second quarter worth about $41,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in BOX by 31.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in BOX in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BOX in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in BOX by 379.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

