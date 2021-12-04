Boson Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $129.55 Million (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. Boson Protocol has a total market capitalization of $129.55 million and $9.48 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Boson Protocol has traded 26.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Boson Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $2.07 or 0.00004209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $142.17 or 0.00289309 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00011503 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00010121 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001260 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00010836 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000234 BTC.

About Boson Protocol

Boson Protocol (BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,632,296 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

