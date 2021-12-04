boohoo group (LON:BOO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $160.60

boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 160.60 ($2.10) and last traded at GBX 160.80 ($2.10), with a volume of 17544548 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 169.80 ($2.22).

BOO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Shore Capital raised boohoo group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on boohoo group from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 442.73 ($5.78).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of £2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 35.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 204.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 263.96.

In other news, insider Brian Small purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 194 ($2.53) per share, for a total transaction of £29,100 ($38,019.34).

About boohoo group (LON:BOO)

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

