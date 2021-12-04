Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR) Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of Bonterra Resources Inc. (CVE:BTR) were up 3.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.23 and last traded at C$1.21. Approximately 42,298 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 70,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.17.

Separately, Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Bonterra Resources from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$134.62 million and a PE ratio of -3.77.

Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter.

Bonterra Resources Company Profile (CVE:BTR)

Bonterra Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The Company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits, as well as the Bachelor Mill.

