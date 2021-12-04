Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) PT Lowered to C$2.10 at Citigroup

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from C$2.20 to C$2.10 in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BBD.B. Vertical Research lifted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.60 to C$2.20 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.85 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.90 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$2.17.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

TSE:BBD.B opened at C$1.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.73. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52-week low of C$0.43 and a 52-week high of C$2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.56.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.