Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,172 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Bolt Biotherapeutics were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BOLT. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $156,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 40.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 22.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BOLT opened at $10.50 on Friday. Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $43.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average of $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.39 and a quick ratio of 9.39. The company has a market capitalization of $391.49 million and a PE ratio of -0.62.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BOLT. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bolt Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

