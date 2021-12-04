BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Stock Position Reduced by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,274 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals were worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 826,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,411,000 after purchasing an additional 26,090 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,026 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 8,874 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 39,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 235,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 17,490 shares during the last quarter. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals alerts:

Shares of NYSE LEO opened at $8.31 on Friday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.21 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.90.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.