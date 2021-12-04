Blockstack Price Tops $0.48 on Major Exchanges (STX)

Blockstack (CURRENCY:STX) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. During the last week, Blockstack has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. One Blockstack coin can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00001398 BTC on popular exchanges. Blockstack has a total market cap of $358.50 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Blockstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.83 or 0.00417265 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004032 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00042560 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008451 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $116.79 or 0.00239075 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Blockstack

Blockstack (CRYPTO:STX) is a PoX (Proof-of-Transfer) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 2nd, 2017. Blockstack’s total supply is 973,705,260 coins and its circulating supply is 739,781,894 coins. Blockstack’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin . The official website for Blockstack is blockstack.org . The official message board for Blockstack is blog.blockstack.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Blockstack

