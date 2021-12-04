Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Shares Sold by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust accounts for 1.0% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BCX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 455.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000.

Shares of NYSE:BCX opened at $9.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.38. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $10.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Profile

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

