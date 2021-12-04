BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $146.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on BlackLine from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of BL traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 729,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,295. BlackLine has a 1-year low of $98.06 and a 1-year high of $154.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.07 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.06 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 2,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Huffman sold 11,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,526,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 324,568 shares of company stock worth $39,304,699. Corporate insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,000,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,366,000 after acquiring an additional 66,228 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,612,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,657,000 after buying an additional 15,780 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,382,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,272,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,312,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,901,000 after buying an additional 384,024 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

