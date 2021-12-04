Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $116.16 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) to post $116.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $89.88 million and the highest is $157.00 million. Black Stone Minerals reported sales of $77.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full-year sales of $359.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $281.40 million to $502.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $477.90 million, with estimates ranging from $449.60 million to $529.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $59.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.22 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 30.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BSM shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $10.50 to $12.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Black Stone Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.05.

Black Stone Minerals stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.82. The stock had a trading volume of 351,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,492. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.97. Black Stone Minerals has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 370.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSM. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 11,909 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Cushing Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $583,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 873,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,522,000 after acquiring an additional 21,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $430,000. 17.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

