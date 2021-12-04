BitForex Token (BF) Market Cap Tops $24.38 Million

BitForex Token (CURRENCY:BF) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 4th. One BitForex Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitForex Token has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. BitForex Token has a total market capitalization of $24.38 million and approximately $843,367.00 worth of BitForex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00040677 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.70 or 0.00234187 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

About BitForex Token

BF is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2018. BitForex Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,284,413,574 coins. BitForex Token’s official Twitter account is @bitforexcom . BitForex Token’s official website is bitforex.com . BitForex Token’s official message board is t.me/BitForexOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the Republic of Seychelles and based in Singapore, BitForex is a multi-cryptocurrency Exchange platform. It provides users with the tools to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them. The main digital currencies available on BitForex are BTC, ETH, NEO, TRX, and GOT. Additionally, the platform has its own native token named BF which mining is daily distributed between its holders. The BitForex Token (BF) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be used by the BitForex members as a medium to exchange value and access transaction fees discounts or exclusive airdrops. “

BitForex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitForex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitForex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitForex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

