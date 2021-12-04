Birdchain Tops One Day Volume of $79,265.00 (BIRD)

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. During the last week, Birdchain has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. Birdchain has a total market capitalization of $389,241.05 and $79,265.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Birdchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Birdchain alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00042111 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00008475 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.86 or 0.00239836 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Birdchain

BIRD is a coin. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,779,494 coins. Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Birdchain’s official message board is medium.com/@birdchain_io . The official website for Birdchain is www.birdchainapp.com . The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

Buying and Selling Birdchain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Birdchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Birdchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Birdchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Birdchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.