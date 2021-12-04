BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO) Stock Price Down 1.9%

BioLargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLGO) was down 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 228,889 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 502,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.19.

About BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO)

BioLargo, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for odor and moisture control, disinfection, and water treatment. It operates through the following segments: Odor-No-More, BLEST, BioLargo Water, Clyra Medical and Corporate Operations. The Odor-No-More segment manufactures and sells odor and VOC control products and services, including its flagship product, CupriDyne Clean.

