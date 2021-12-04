BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Trading Up 7%

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) were up 7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.07 and last traded at $12.06. Approximately 51,577 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,236,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.27.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BCRX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.02.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 198.88%. The business had revenue of $40.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $1,116,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nancy J. Hutson sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $1,617,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 184,000 shares of company stock worth $2,795,010. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 27,910 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,460,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,897,000 after acquiring an additional 508,184 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 75.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 107,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 46,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 303,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 36,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.