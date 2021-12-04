BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioAtla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get BioAtla alerts:

Shares of BioAtla stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $22.50. The company had a trading volume of 821,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,215. BioAtla has a twelve month low of $21.38 and a twelve month high of $76.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.89 and a 200-day moving average of $36.09.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). Equities analysts anticipate that BioAtla will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioAtla news, President Scott Andrew Smith sold 2,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $90,358.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 17,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $423,337.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,083 shares of company stock worth $1,225,580. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of BioAtla in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of BioAtla in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BioAtla in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of BioAtla by 88,975.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in BioAtla by 19.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

BioAtla Company Profile

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.