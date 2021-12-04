Big Lots, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%.

Big Lots has raised its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Big Lots has a dividend payout ratio of 19.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Big Lots to earn $5.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.3%.

Shares of BIG stock opened at $45.95 on Friday. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $41.76 and a 1 year high of $73.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.21.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Big Lots had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Big Lots will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,867,000 after purchasing an additional 341,116 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big Lots declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, August 27th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 29.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

BIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Big Lots from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Big Lots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

