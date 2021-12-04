Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.16

Shares of Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$15.16 and traded as high as C$16.28. Big Banc Split shares last traded at C$16.28, with a volume of 1,430 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$16.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th.

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

