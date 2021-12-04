BHPCoin (BHP) Price Reaches $0.45 on Exchanges

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. During the last week, BHPCoin has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. BHPCoin has a market cap of $9.18 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BHPCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00000948 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00058556 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,984.49 or 0.08302777 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00064660 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00083750 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,966.97 or 0.99952287 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002634 BTC.

BHPCoin Coin Profile

BHPCoin launched on April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. BHPCoin’s official website is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html . BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance . BHPCoin’s official message board is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

BHPCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHPCoin directly using US dollars.

