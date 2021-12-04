BHP Group (LON:BHP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

BHP Group (LON:BHP)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.03% from the company’s previous close.

BHP has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,730 ($22.60) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,212.86 ($28.91).

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group stock opened at GBX 2,041.50 ($26.67) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,930.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,105.81. The stock has a market cap of £103.26 billion and a PE ratio of 12.26. BHP Group has a one year low of GBX 1,774.56 ($23.18) and a one year high of GBX 2,505 ($32.73).

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.