Berenberg Bank Analysts Give ENI (ETR:ENI) a €14.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($15.91) price objective on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($20.45) target price on ENI in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.18) price target on ENI in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.05) price target on ENI in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($16.48) price target on ENI in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €14.75 ($16.76) price target on ENI in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €14.22 ($16.16).

Get ENI alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01. The stock has a market cap of $41.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €10.92. ENI has a 52-week low of €8.07 ($9.17) and a 52-week high of €12.81 ($14.56).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.