Benjamin J. Hindson Sells 41,666 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total transaction of $6,169,901.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of TXG traded down $10.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,643,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,398. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.15 and a 1 year high of $208.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of -32.61 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.40 and its 200 day moving average is $169.80.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.07 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 99.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 753,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,754,000 after acquiring an additional 22,085 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 808.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 35,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 31,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth about $498,000. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

