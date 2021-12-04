Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Short Interest Update

Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 903,400 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the October 31st total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Benefitfocus stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.18. The company has a market cap of $342.99 million, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.66. Benefitfocus has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $62.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Analysts expect that Benefitfocus will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNFT. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Benefitfocus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,436,000. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Benefitfocus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,091,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 185.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 748,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,551,000 after buying an additional 486,534 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the second quarter worth about $3,909,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the second quarter worth about $2,836,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers. The company was founded by Mason R. Holland and Shawn A. Jenkins in June 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

