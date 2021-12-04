Belvedere Trading LLC Takes Position in Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP)

Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 34,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Immutep during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Immutep during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Immutep during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Immutep during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Immutep during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

IMMP stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 12.81 and a quick ratio of 12.81. Immutep Limited has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.02.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immutep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Immutep in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Immutep Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its product is IMP321, which involves in clinical development for the treatment of breast cancer and melanoma. The company was founded on May 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

