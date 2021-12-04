Belvedere Trading LLC Purchases Shares of 5,767 Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,767 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Inovalon by 1.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Inovalon by 2.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Inovalon by 1.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Inovalon by 5.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Inovalon by 0.3% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 176,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on INOV shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Inovalon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

Shares of INOV stock opened at $41.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 120.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $41.06.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

